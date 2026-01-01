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Lim Kay Siu Lim Kay Siu
Kinoafisha Persons Lim Kay Siu

Lim Kay Siu

Lim Kay Siu

Date of Birth
28 February 1960
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Anna and the King 7.6
Anna and the King (1999)
Avatar: The Last Airbender 7.3
Avatar: The Last Airbender (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Avatar: The Last Airbender 7.3
Avatar: The Last Airbender
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2024, USA
Anna and the King 7.6
Anna and the King Anna And The King
Drama, Romantic, History 1999, USA
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