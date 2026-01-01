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About
Filmography
Lim Kay Siu
Lim Kay Siu
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lim Kay Siu
Lim Kay Siu
Lim Kay Siu
Date of Birth
28 February 1960
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.6
Anna and the King
(1999)
7.3
Avatar: The Last Airbender
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Drama
Fantasy
History
Romantic
Year
All
2024
1999
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actor
2
7.3
Avatar: The Last Airbender
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2024, USA
7.6
Anna and the King
Anna And The King
Drama, Romantic, History
1999, USA
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