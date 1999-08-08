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Filmography
Maria Zhang
Maria Zhang
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maria Zhang
Maria Zhang
Maria Zhang
Date of Birth
8 August 1999
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Action heroine
,
The Adventurer
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
7.4
Avatar: The Last Airbender
(2024)
Filmography
7.4
Avatar: The Last Airbender
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2024, USA
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