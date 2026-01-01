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Natalie Mitson
Natalie Mitson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalie Mitson
Natalie Mitson
Natalie Mitson
Date of Birth
1 January 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Dramatic actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.9
The Last Bus
(2021)
6.4
The Librarians: The Next Chapter
(2025)
4.7
Something in the Water
(2024)
Filmography
6.4
The Librarians: The Next Chapter
Adventure, Fantasy
2025, USA
4.7
Something in the Water
Something in the Water
Thriller
2024, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.9
The Last Bus
The Last Bus
Drama
2021, Great Britain
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