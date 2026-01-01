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Natalie Mitson Natalie Mitson
Kinoafisha Persons Natalie Mitson

Natalie Mitson

Natalie Mitson

Date of Birth
1 January 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

The Last Bus 6.9
The Last Bus (2021)
The Librarians: The Next Chapter 6.4
The Librarians: The Next Chapter (2025)
Something in the Water 4.7
Something in the Water (2024)

Filmography

The Librarians: The Next Chapter 6.4
The Librarians: The Next Chapter
Adventure, Fantasy 2025, USA
Something in the Water 4.7
Something in the Water Something in the Water
Thriller 2024, Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Last Bus 6.9
The Last Bus The Last Bus
Drama 2021, Great Britain
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