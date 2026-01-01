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Nikola Rakocevic
Nikola Rakocevic
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nikola Rakocevic
Nikola Rakocevic
Nikola Rakocevic
Date of Birth
27 June 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.4
Enough for Now
(2024)
7.0
Heroes of Halyard
(2023)
6.9
The Woman with a Broken Nose
(2010)
Filmography
6.4
The General
The General
War
2026, Serbia
8.4
Enough for Now
Za danas toliko
Drama
2024, Serbia
Watch trailer
6.6
Next to You
Pored tebe
Drama, Thriller
2023, Serbia
7
Heroes of Halyard
Heroji Halijarda
Biography, Drama, History
2023, Serbia
The Last Panthers
Drama, Action, Crime,
2015, Great Britain/France
6.9
The Woman with a Broken Nose
Zena sa slomljenim nosem
Romantic, Comedy, Drama
2010, Germany / Serbia
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