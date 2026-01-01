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Nikola Rakocevic Nikola Rakocevic
Kinoafisha Persons Nikola Rakocevic

Nikola Rakocevic

Nikola Rakocevic

Date of Birth
27 June 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Enough for Now 8.4
Enough for Now (2024)
Heroes of Halyard 7.0
Heroes of Halyard (2023)
The Woman with a Broken Nose 6.9
The Woman with a Broken Nose (2010)

Filmography

The General 6.4
The General The General
War 2026, Serbia
Enough for Now 8.4
Enough for Now Za danas toliko
Drama 2024, Serbia
Watch trailer
Next to You 6.6
Next to You Pored tebe
Drama, Thriller 2023, Serbia
Heroes of Halyard 7
Heroes of Halyard Heroji Halijarda
Biography, Drama, History 2023, Serbia
The Last Panthers
The Last Panthers
Drama, Action, Crime, 2015, Great Britain/France
The Woman with a Broken Nose 6.9
The Woman with a Broken Nose Zena sa slomljenim nosem
Romantic, Comedy, Drama 2010, Germany / Serbia
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