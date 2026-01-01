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Leslie Kwan Leslie Kwan
Kinoafisha Persons Leslie Kwan

Leslie Kwan

Leslie Kwan

Actor type
Science-fiction heroine, Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Wild Cards 7.2
Wild Cards (2024)
The Imperfects 6.3
The Imperfects (2022)
Residents of Arcadia 5.8
Residents of Arcadia (2021)

Filmography

Wild Cards 7.2
Wild Cards
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2024, Canada
The Imperfects 6.3
The Imperfects
Drama, Sci-Fi 2022, Canada/USA
Residents of Arcadia 5.8
Residents of Arcadia Residents of Arcadia
Sci-Fi 2021, Canada
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