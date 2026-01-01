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Filmography
Leslie Kwan
Leslie Kwan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leslie Kwan
Leslie Kwan
Leslie Kwan
Actor type
Science-fiction heroine
,
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.2
Wild Cards
(2024)
6.3
The Imperfects
(2022)
5.8
Residents of Arcadia
(2021)
Filmography
7.2
Wild Cards
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2024, Canada
6.3
The Imperfects
Drama, Sci-Fi
2022, Canada/USA
5.8
Residents of Arcadia
Residents of Arcadia
Sci-Fi
2021, Canada
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