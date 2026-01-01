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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
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Filmography
Matteo Scattaretico
Matteo Scattaretico
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matteo Scattaretico
Matteo Scattaretico
Matteo Scattaretico
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.8
Prisma
(2022)
5.8
My Summer with the Shark
(2023)
5.7
30 Nights with My (Ex) Husband
(2025)
Tickets
Filmography
5.7
30 Nights with My (Ex) Husband
30 notti con il mio ex
Comedy, Romantic
2025, Italy
Watch trailer
Tickets
5.8
My Summer with the Shark
Denti da squalo
Drama
2023, Italy
7.8
Prisma
Drama
2022, Italy
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