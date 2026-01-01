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Matteo Scattaretico
Matteo Scattaretico Matteo Scattaretico
Kinoafisha Persons Matteo Scattaretico

Matteo Scattaretico

Matteo Scattaretico

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Prisma 7.8
Prisma (2022)
My Summer with the Shark 5.8
My Summer with the Shark (2023)
30 Nights with My (Ex) Husband 5.7
30 Nights with My (Ex) Husband (2025)

Filmography

30 Nights with My (Ex) Husband 5.7
30 Nights with My (Ex) Husband 30 notti con il mio ex
Comedy, Romantic 2025, Italy
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Tickets
My Summer with the Shark 5.8
My Summer with the Shark Denti da squalo
Drama 2023, Italy
Prisma 7.8
Prisma
Drama 2022, Italy
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