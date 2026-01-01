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About
Filmography
Moses Goods
Moses Goods
Kinoafisha
Persons
Moses Goods
Moses Goods
Moses Goods
Date of Birth
14 February 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.2
Chief of War
(2025)
6.8
NCIS: Hawaiʻi
(2021)
6.5
Rescue: HI-Surf
(2024)
Filmography
8.2
Chief of War
Drama, History,
2025, USA
6.5
Rescue: HI-Surf
Drama, Action
2024, USA
6.8
NCIS: Hawaiʻi
Drama, Action, Crime
2021, USA
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