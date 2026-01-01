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Kento Kaku Kento Kaku
Kinoafisha Persons Kento Kaku

Kento Kaku

Kento Kaku

Date of Birth
3 July 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Height
178 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Alice in Borderland 8.2
Alice in Borderland (2020)
House of Ninjas 7.0
House of Ninjas (2024)
Never After Dark 6.8
Never After Dark (2026)

Filmography

Never After Dark 6.8
Never After Dark Nebâ Afutâ Dâku
Crime, Fantasy, Horror 2026, Japan
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Tickets
House of Ninjas 7
House of Ninjas
Drama, Action, 2024, Japan
Like a Dragon: Yakuza 5.4
Like a Dragon: Yakuza
Action, , 2024, Japan
Alice in Borderland 8.2
Alice in Borderland
Drama, Sci-Fi, Mystery, 2020, Japan
AI Amok 5.3
AI Amok AI Houkai
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2020, Japan
Bushidô Sixteen 6.5
Bushidô Sixteen Bushidou shikkusutîn
Drama 2010, Japan
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