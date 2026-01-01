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Kento Kaku
Kento Kaku
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kento Kaku
Kento Kaku
Kento Kaku
Date of Birth
3 July 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Height
178 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Science-fiction hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.2
Alice in Borderland
(2020)
7.0
House of Ninjas
(2024)
6.8
Never After Dark
(2026)
Tickets
Filmography
6.8
Never After Dark
Nebâ Afutâ Dâku
Crime, Fantasy, Horror
2026, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
7
House of Ninjas
Drama, Action,
2024, Japan
5.4
Like a Dragon: Yakuza
Action, ,
2024, Japan
8.2
Alice in Borderland
Drama, Sci-Fi, Mystery,
2020, Japan
5.3
AI Amok
AI Houkai
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2020, Japan
6.5
Bushidô Sixteen
Bushidou shikkusutîn
Drama
2010, Japan
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