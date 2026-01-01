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Filmography
Meerim Atantaeva
Meerim Atantaeva
Kinoafisha
Persons
Meerim Atantaeva
Meerim Atantaeva
Meerim Atantaeva
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.2
Chernyy dvor v kino
(2026)
0.0
S lyubovyu, Aferist
(2024)
0.0
Быйыл сөзсүз күйөөгө тием
(2024)
Filmography
7.3
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
Crime, Drama
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan
Watch trailer
S lyubovyu, Aferist
Drama
2024, Kazakhstan
Быйыл сөзсүз күйөөгө тием
Быйыл сөзсүз күйөөгө тием
Comedy
2024, Kyrgyzstan
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