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Meerim Atantaeva
Meerim Atantaeva Meerim Atantaeva
Kinoafisha Persons Meerim Atantaeva

Meerim Atantaeva

Meerim Atantaeva

Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Chernyy dvor v kino 7.2
Chernyy dvor v kino (2026)
S lyubovyu, Aferist 0.0
S lyubovyu, Aferist (2024)
Быйыл сөзсүз күйөөгө тием 0.0
Быйыл сөзсүз күйөөгө тием (2024)

Filmography

Chernyy dvor v kino 7.3
Chernyy dvor v kino Chernyy dvor v kino
Crime, Drama 2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan
Watch trailer
S lyubovyu, Aferist
S lyubovyu, Aferist
Drama 2024, Kazakhstan
Быйыл сөзсүз күйөөгө тием
Быйыл сөзсүз күйөөгө тием Быйыл сөзсүз күйөөгө тием
Comedy 2024, Kyrgyzstan
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