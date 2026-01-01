Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Mario Horton
Mario Horton
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mario Horton
Mario Horton
Mario Horton
Date of Birth
17 May 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.8
The Movie Teller
(2023)
6.3
Spider
(2019)
5.8
Baby Bandito
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2023
2019
All
3
Films
2
TV Shows
1
Actor
3
5.8
Baby Bandito
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2024, Chile
6.8
The Movie Teller
La contadora de películas
Drama
2023, Chile / France / Spain
6.3
Spider
Araña
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2019, Chile / Argentina / Brazil
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree