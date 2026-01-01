Mario Horton

Menu
Date of Birth
17 May 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

The Movie Teller 6.8
The Movie Teller (2023)
Spider 6.3
Spider (2019)
Baby Bandito 5.8
Baby Bandito (2024)

Genre
Year
