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About
Filmography
Yasuhiro Mamiya
Yasuhiro Mamiya
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yasuhiro Mamiya
Yasuhiro Mamiya
Yasuhiro Mamiya
Date of Birth
7 December 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Height
174 cm (5 ft 9 in)
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Fantasy heroine
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
8.8
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
(2012)
8.6
Dokutaa Sutoon
(2019)
8.2
One Punch Man
(2015)
Filmography
7
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes
Anime, Action, Fantasy
2025, Japan
6.6
Leviathan
Anime, Sci-Fi, Adventure
2025, Japan
Ninja vs. Gokudo
Anime, Action, Crime
2025, Japan
6.9
Terminator Zero
Action, Anime, Sci-Fi,
2024, USA
6.3
Shaman King: Flowers
Anime, Action
2024, Japan
6.4
Ishura
Anime, Fantasy, Action
2024, Japan
5.8
Snack Basue
Comedy, Anime
2024, Japan
6.1
Great Pretender: Razbliuto
Great Pretender: Razbliuto
Anime
2024, Japan
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