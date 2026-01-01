Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Yasuhiro Mamiya Yasuhiro Mamiya
Kinoafisha Persons Yasuhiro Mamiya

Yasuhiro Mamiya

Yasuhiro Mamiya

Date of Birth
7 December 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Height
174 cm (5 ft 9 in)
Actor type
Action heroine, Fantasy heroine, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure 8.8
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (2012)
Dokutaa Sutoon 8.6
Dokutaa Sutoon (2019)
One Punch Man 8.2
One Punch Man (2015)

Filmography

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes 7
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes
Anime, Action, Fantasy 2025, Japan
Leviathan 6.6
Leviathan
Anime, Sci-Fi, Adventure 2025, Japan
Ninja vs. Gokudo
Ninja vs. Gokudo
Anime, Action, Crime 2025, Japan
Terminator Zero 6.9
Terminator Zero
Action, Anime, Sci-Fi, 2024, USA
Shaman King: Flowers 6.3
Shaman King: Flowers
Anime, Action 2024, Japan
Ishura 6.4
Ishura
Anime, Fantasy, Action 2024, Japan
Snack Basue 5.8
Snack Basue
Comedy, Anime 2024, Japan
Great Pretender: Razbliuto 6.1
Great Pretender: Razbliuto Great Pretender: Razbliuto
Anime 2024, Japan
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more