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Megan Stalter Megan Stalter
Kinoafisha Persons Megan Stalter

Megan Stalter

Megan Stalter

Date of Birth
15 September 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Hacks 8.2
Hacks (2021)
Sometimes I Think About Dying 6.8
Sometimes I Think About Dying (2023)
Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter 6.7
Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter (2024)

Filmography

Too Much 6.1
Too Much
Comedy, Romantic, 2025, USA/Great Britain
My Ex-Friend's Wedding
My Ex-Friend's Wedding My Ex-Friend's Wedding
Comedy 2024, Great Britain / USA
Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter 6.7
Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter
Documentary, Music 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain 6.4
Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain
Comedy 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Sometimes I Think About Dying 6.8
Sometimes I Think About Dying Sometimes I Think About Dying
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2023, USA
First Time Female Director 5.9
First Time Female Director First Time Female Director
Comedy 2023, USA
Cora Bora 6.1
Cora Bora Cora Bora
Comedy, Drama 2023, USA
Hacks 8.2
Hacks
Comedy, Drama 2021, USA
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News about Megan Stalter’s private life
Mark Ruffalo, Natalie Portman
Mark Ruffalo Joins Lena Dunham’s Romantic Comedy 'Good Sex' on Netflix: Natale Portman to Star
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