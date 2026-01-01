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Megan Stalter
Megan Stalter
Kinoafisha
Persons
Megan Stalter
Megan Stalter
Megan Stalter
Date of Birth
15 September 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.2
Hacks
(2021)
6.8
Sometimes I Think About Dying
(2023)
6.7
Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter
(2024)
Filmography
6.1
Too Much
Comedy, Romantic,
2025, USA/Great Britain
My Ex-Friend's Wedding
My Ex-Friend's Wedding
Comedy
2024, Great Britain / USA
6.7
Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter
A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter
Documentary, Music
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain
Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain
Comedy
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Sometimes I Think About Dying
Sometimes I Think About Dying
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2023, USA
5.9
First Time Female Director
First Time Female Director
Comedy
2023, USA
6.1
Cora Bora
Cora Bora
Comedy, Drama
2023, USA
8.2
Hacks
Comedy, Drama
2021, USA
Show more
News about Megan Stalter’s private life
Mark Ruffalo Joins Lena Dunham’s Romantic Comedy 'Good Sex' on Netflix: Natale Portman to Star
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