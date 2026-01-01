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Filmography
Niu Junfeng
Niu Junfeng
Kinoafisha
Persons
Niu Junfeng
Niu Junfeng
Niu Junfeng
Date of Birth
1 December 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.0
Meet Yourself
(2023)
7.3
A Smile is Beautiful
(2016)
0.0
Best Choice Ever
(2024)
Filmography
Best Choice Ever
Drama, Family, Romantic,
2024, China
8
Meet Yourself
Drama, Romantic,
2023, China
The Brightest Star in the Sky
Drama, Music, Romantic,
2019, China
7.3
A Smile is Beautiful
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2016, China
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