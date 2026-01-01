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Niu Junfeng Niu Junfeng
Kinoafisha Persons Niu Junfeng

Niu Junfeng

Niu Junfeng

Date of Birth
1 December 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Meet Yourself 8.0
Meet Yourself (2023)
A Smile is Beautiful 7.3
A Smile is Beautiful (2016)
Best Choice Ever 0.0
Best Choice Ever (2024)

Filmography

Best Choice Ever
Best Choice Ever
Drama, Family, Romantic, 2024, China
Meet Yourself 8
Meet Yourself
Drama, Romantic, 2023, China
The Brightest Star in the Sky
The Brightest Star in the Sky
Drama, Music, Romantic, 2019, China
A Smile is Beautiful 7.3
A Smile is Beautiful
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2016, China
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