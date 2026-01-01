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In-Woo Na In-Woo Na
Kinoafisha Persons In-Woo Na

In-Woo Na

In-Woo Na

Date of Birth
17 September 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Mr. Queen 8.4
Mr. Queen (2020)
Mystic Pop-up Bar 7.7
Mystic Pop-up Bar (2020)
Cinderella and the Four Knights 7.7
Cinderella and the Four Knights (2016)

Filmography

Motel California
Motel California
Drama, Romantic, 2025, South Korea
Marry My Husband 7.5
Marry My Husband
Drama, Romantic, 2024, South Korea
At a Distance, Spring Is Green 7.6
At a Distance, Spring Is Green
Drama, Romantic, 2021, South Korea
Mystic Pop-up Bar 7.7
Mystic Pop-up Bar
Drama, Fantasy, 2020, South Korea
Mr. Queen 8.4
Mr. Queen
Drama, Fantasy, History, 2020, South Korea
Cinderella and the Four Knights 7.7
Cinderella and the Four Knights
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2016, South Korea
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