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About
Filmography
In-Woo Na
In-Woo Na
Kinoafisha
Persons
In-Woo Na
In-Woo Na
In-Woo Na
Date of Birth
17 September 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
8.4
Mr. Queen
(2020)
7.7
Mystic Pop-up Bar
(2020)
7.7
Cinderella and the Four Knights
(2016)
Filmography
Motel California
Drama, Romantic,
2025, South Korea
7.5
Marry My Husband
Drama, Romantic,
2024, South Korea
7.6
At a Distance, Spring Is Green
Drama, Romantic,
2021, South Korea
7.7
Mystic Pop-up Bar
Drama, Fantasy,
2020, South Korea
8.4
Mr. Queen
Drama, Fantasy, History,
2020, South Korea
7.7
Cinderella and the Four Knights
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2016, South Korea
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