Alex Montaldo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Actor type
Horror actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
5.2
The Seeding
(2023)
0.0
The Chair Company
(2025)
Filmography
2
The Chair Company
Comedy
2025, USA
5.2
The Seeding
Horror, Thriller
2023, USA
