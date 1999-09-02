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About
Filmography
Landy Li
Landy Li
Kinoafisha
Persons
Landy Li
Landy Li
Landy Li
Date of Birth
2 September 1999
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Fantasy heroine
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.1
Coroner's Diary
(2025)
7.7
The Starry Love
(2023)
0.0
Coroner's Diary
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
Romantic
Year
All
2025
2023
All
3
TV Shows
3
Actress
3
8.1
Coroner's Diary
Romantic,
2025, China
Coroner's Diary
Romantic, Detective, Drama,
2025, China
7.7
The Starry Love
Fantasy, Romantic,
2023, China
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