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Landy Li Landy Li
Kinoafisha Persons Landy Li

Landy Li

Landy Li

Date of Birth
2 September 1999
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Romantic actress, Fantasy heroine, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Coroner's Diary 8.1
Coroner's Diary (2025)
The Starry Love 7.7
The Starry Love (2023)
Coroner's Diary 0.0
Coroner's Diary (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Coroner's Diary 8.1
Coroner's Diary
Romantic, 2025, China
Coroner's Diary
Coroner's Diary
Romantic, Detective, Drama, 2025, China
The Starry Love 7.7
The Starry Love
Fantasy, Romantic, 2023, China
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