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Min Liu
Min Liu Min Liu
Kinoafisha Persons Min Liu

Min Liu

Min Liu

Date of Birth
30 August 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Romantic actress, Fantasy heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Till the End of the Moon 8.2
Till the End of the Moon (2023)
Gone with the Rain 6.9
Gone with the Rain (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Till the End of the Moon 8.2
Till the End of the Moon
Fantasy, Romantic, 2023, China
Gone with the Rain 6.9
Gone with the Rain
Comedy, Romantic, 2023, China
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