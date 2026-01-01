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About
Filmography
Min Liu
Min Liu
Kinoafisha
Persons
Min Liu
Min Liu
Min Liu
Date of Birth
30 August 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Fantasy heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.2
Till the End of the Moon
(2023)
6.9
Gone with the Rain
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Fantasy
Romantic
Year
All
2023
All
2
TV Shows
2
Actress
2
8.2
Till the End of the Moon
Fantasy, Romantic,
2023, China
6.9
Gone with the Rain
Comedy, Romantic,
2023, China
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