Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Bo Yu
Bo Yu
Kinoafisha
Persons
Bo Yu
Bo Yu
Bo Yu
Date of Birth
22 July 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Fantasy hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.2
Till the End of the Moon
(2023)
7.7
Wonderland of Love
(2023)
7.4
Love You Seven Times
(2023)
Filmography
Love in the Clouds
Romantic, Drama
2025, China
8.2
Till the End of the Moon
Fantasy, Romantic,
2023, China
7.4
Love You Seven Times
Fantasy, Romantic,
2023, China
7.7
Wonderland of Love
Drama, Romantic,
2023, China
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree