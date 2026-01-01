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Bo Yu Bo Yu
Kinoafisha Persons Bo Yu

Bo Yu

Bo Yu

Date of Birth
22 July 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Romantic hero, Fantasy hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Till the End of the Moon 8.2
Till the End of the Moon (2023)
Wonderland of Love 7.7
Wonderland of Love (2023)
Love You Seven Times 7.4
Love You Seven Times (2023)

Filmography

Love in the Clouds
Love in the Clouds
Romantic, Drama 2025, China
Till the End of the Moon 8.2
Till the End of the Moon
Fantasy, Romantic, 2023, China
Love You Seven Times 7.4
Love You Seven Times
Fantasy, Romantic, 2023, China
Wonderland of Love 7.7
Wonderland of Love
Drama, Romantic, 2023, China
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