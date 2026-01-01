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About
Filmography
Chen Duling
Chen Duling
Kinoafisha
Persons
Chen Duling
Chen Duling
Chen Duling
Date of Birth
18 October 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Height
168 cm (5 ft 6 in)
Actor type
Fantasy heroine
,
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.2
Till the End of the Moon
(2023)
7.6
A Journey to Love
(2023)
7.5
The Legend of Heroes
(2024)
Filmography
7.5
The Legend of Heroes
Drama, Action, Adventure,
2024, China
7.4
Fangs of Fortune
Fantasy, Romantic,
2024, China
8.2
Till the End of the Moon
Fantasy, Romantic,
2023, China
7.6
A Journey to Love
Action, Adventure, Romantic,
2023, China
5.1
Namiya
Jie you za huo dian
Drama, Family, Fantasy
2017, China / Hong Kong / Japan
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