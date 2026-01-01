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Chen Duling
Chen Duling Chen Duling
Kinoafisha Persons Chen Duling

Chen Duling

Chen Duling

Date of Birth
18 October 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Height
168 cm (5 ft 6 in)
Actor type
Fantasy heroine, Romantic actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Till the End of the Moon 8.2
Till the End of the Moon (2023)
A Journey to Love 7.6
A Journey to Love (2023)
The Legend of Heroes 7.5
The Legend of Heroes (2024)

Filmography

The Legend of Heroes 7.5
The Legend of Heroes
Drama, Action, Adventure, 2024, China
Fangs of Fortune 7.4
Fangs of Fortune
Fantasy, Romantic, 2024, China
Till the End of the Moon 8.2
Till the End of the Moon
Fantasy, Romantic, 2023, China
A Journey to Love 7.6
A Journey to Love
Action, Adventure, Romantic, 2023, China
Namiya 5.1
Namiya Jie you za huo dian
Drama, Family, Fantasy 2017, China / Hong Kong / Japan
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