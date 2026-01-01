Menu
Mela Pietropaolo
Actor type
Voice actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Charlie the Wonderdog 5.9
Charlie the Wonderdog (2026)
Merry Magic Christmas 5.3
Merry Magic Christmas (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Charlie the Wonderdog 5.9
Charlie the Wonderdog Charlie the Wonderdog
Animation, Comedy, Family 2026, Canada
Watch trailer
Tickets
Merry Magic Christmas 5.3
Merry Magic Christmas Merry Magic Christmas
Romantic 2023, Canada
