Mela Pietropaolo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mela Pietropaolo
Actor type
Voice actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress
Popular Films
5.9
Charlie the Wonderdog
(2026)
5.3
Merry Magic Christmas
(2023)
5.9
Charlie the Wonderdog
Animation, Comedy, Family
2026, Canada
5.3
Merry Magic Christmas
Romantic
2023, Canada
