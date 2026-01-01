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Showtimes & Tickets
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TV Shows
About
Filmography
Luo Yunxi
Luo Yunxi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luo Yunxi
Luo Yunxi
Luo Yunxi
Date of Birth
28 July 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
8.2
Till the End of the Moon
(2023)
8.1
Heavy Sweetness, Ash-like Frost
(2018)
7.1
Princess Silver
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Fantasy
History
Romantic
Year
All
2024
2023
2021
2019
2018
All
5
TV Shows
5
Actor
5
Follow Your Heart
Drama, Romantic,
2024, China
8.2
Till the End of the Moon
Fantasy, Romantic,
2023, China
6.5
Broker
Drama, Romantic,
2021, China
7.1
Princess Silver
Drama, Romantic, History,
2019, China
8.1
Heavy Sweetness, Ash-like Frost
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic,
2018, China
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