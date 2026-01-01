Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Luo Yunxi
Luo Yunxi Luo Yunxi
Kinoafisha Persons Luo Yunxi

Luo Yunxi

Luo Yunxi

Date of Birth
28 July 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Till the End of the Moon 8.2
Till the End of the Moon (2023)
Heavy Sweetness, Ash-like Frost 8.1
Heavy Sweetness, Ash-like Frost (2018)
Princess Silver 7.1
Princess Silver (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Follow Your Heart
Follow Your Heart
Drama, Romantic, 2024, China
Till the End of the Moon 8.2
Till the End of the Moon
Fantasy, Romantic, 2023, China
Broker 6.5
Broker
Drama, Romantic, 2021, China
Princess Silver 7.1
Princess Silver
Drama, Romantic, History, 2019, China
Heavy Sweetness, Ash-like Frost 8.1
Heavy Sweetness, Ash-like Frost
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic, 2018, China
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more