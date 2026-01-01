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Yûko Sanpei Yûko Sanpei
Kinoafisha Persons Yûko Sanpei

Yûko Sanpei

Yûko Sanpei

Date of Birth
28 February 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Ouran High School Host Club 8.0
Ouran High School Host Club (2006)
Summertime Rendering 7.9
Summertime Rendering (2022)
Ascendance of a Bookworm 7.8
Ascendance of a Bookworm (2019)

Filmography

Kill Blue
Kill Blue
Comedy, Action, Anime 2026, Japan
Bang Brave Bang Bravern 6.9
Bang Brave Bang Bravern
Action, Anime, Sci-Fi 2024, Japan
Summertime Rendering 7.9
Summertime Rendering
Drama, Anime, Detective 2022, Japan
Star Wars: Visions 6.7
Star Wars: Visions
Anime, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2021, USA/Japan
Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! 6.8
Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!
Comedy, Anime 2020, Japan
Ascendance of a Bookworm 7.8
Ascendance of a Bookworm
Anime, Fantasy, Adventure 2019, Japan
Gakuen Babysitters 7.5
Gakuen Babysitters
Comedy, Anime 2018, Japan
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations 6.2
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
Action, Adventure, Anime 2017, Japan
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