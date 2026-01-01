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About
Filmography
Yûko Sanpei
Yûko Sanpei
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yûko Sanpei
Yûko Sanpei
Yûko Sanpei
Date of Birth
28 February 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.0
Ouran High School Host Club
(2006)
7.9
Summertime Rendering
(2022)
7.8
Ascendance of a Bookworm
(2019)
Filmography
Kill Blue
Comedy, Action, Anime
2026, Japan
6.9
Bang Brave Bang Bravern
Action, Anime, Sci-Fi
2024, Japan
7.9
Summertime Rendering
Drama, Anime, Detective
2022, Japan
6.7
Star Wars: Visions
Anime, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2021, USA/Japan
6.8
Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!
Comedy, Anime
2020, Japan
7.8
Ascendance of a Bookworm
Anime, Fantasy, Adventure
2019, Japan
7.5
Gakuen Babysitters
Comedy, Anime
2018, Japan
6.2
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
Action, Adventure, Anime
2017, Japan
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