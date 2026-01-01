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Moscow, RU
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Filmography
Natalya Popova
Natalya Popova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalya Popova
Natalya Popova
Natalya Popova
Date of Birth
28 July 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.4
Vyzov
(2022)
6.8
Zuki
(2019)
5.8
Paromshchik
(2025)
Filmography
5.8
Paromshchik
Paromshchik
Drama
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
7.4
Vyzov
Reality-TV
2022, Russia
6.8
Zuki
Comedy
2019, Russia
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