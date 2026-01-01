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Natalya Popova Natalya Popova
Kinoafisha Persons Natalya Popova

Natalya Popova

Natalya Popova

Date of Birth
28 July 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Vyzov 7.4
Vyzov (2022)
Zuki 6.8
Zuki (2019)
Paromshchik 5.8
Paromshchik (2025)

Filmography

Paromshchik 5.8
Paromshchik Paromshchik
Drama 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Vyzov 7.4
Vyzov
Reality-TV 2022, Russia
Zuki 6.8
Zuki
Comedy 2019, Russia
Show more
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