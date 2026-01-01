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Filmography
Monica Rodriguez Knox
Monica Rodriguez Knox
Kinoafisha
Persons
Monica Rodriguez Knox
Monica Rodriguez Knox
Monica Rodriguez Knox
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.2
Adults
(2025)
7.1
The Jane Mysteries: Too Much to Lose
(2024)
6.8
Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving
(2025)
Filmography
The Testaments
Drama, Sci-Fi
2026, USA
7.2
Adults
Comedy
2025, USA
6.8
Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving
Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving
Romantic
2025, Canada
5.1
Tales From The Void
Horror
2024, USA/Canada
7.1
The Jane Mysteries: Too Much to Lose
The Jane Mysteries: Too Much to Lose
Detective
2024, Canada
5.7
A Christmas Fumble
A Christmas Fumble
Comedy, Drama
2022, USA
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