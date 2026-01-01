Menu
Mariya Vinogradova
Mariya Vinogradova
Date of Birth
8 June 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Popular Films
0.0
The Sleeping Beauty
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Ballet
Year
All
2024
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
The Sleeping Beauty
The Sleeping Beauty
Ballet
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
