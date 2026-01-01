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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
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About
Filmography
Maki Kawase
Maki Kawase
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maki Kawase
Maki Kawase
Maki Kawase
Actor type
Fantasy heroine
,
Comedy actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.8
Wistoria: Wand and Sword
(2024)
8.4
Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26
(2025)
7.9
Summertime Rendering
(2022)
Filmography
Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy
2026, Japan
A Hundred Scenes of AWAJIMA
Anime, Drama, Comedy, Music
2026, Japan
Snowball Earth
Anime, Sci-Fi, Adventure
2026, Japan
6.1
9-nine- Ruler's Crown
Anime, Fantasy
2025, Japan
6
Hotel Inhumans
Anime, Fantasy
2025, Japan
8.4
Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26
Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26
Animation, Drama, Fantasy
2025, Japan
7.8
Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise
Zombieland Saga: Yumeginga Paradise
Animation, Comedy, Fantasy
2025, Japan
Watch trailer
6.4
Ishura
Anime, Fantasy, Action
2024, Japan
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