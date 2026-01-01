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Maki Kawase
Maki Kawase Maki Kawase
Kinoafisha Persons Maki Kawase

Maki Kawase

Maki Kawase

Actor type
Fantasy heroine, Comedy actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Wistoria: Wand and Sword 8.8
Wistoria: Wand and Sword (2024)
Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 8.4
Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 (2025)
Summertime Rendering 7.9
Summertime Rendering (2022)

Filmography

Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy
Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy 2026, Japan
A Hundred Scenes of AWAJIMA
A Hundred Scenes of AWAJIMA
Anime, Drama, Comedy, Music 2026, Japan
Snowball Earth
Snowball Earth
Anime, Sci-Fi, Adventure 2026, Japan
9-nine- Ruler's Crown 6.1
9-nine- Ruler's Crown
Anime, Fantasy 2025, Japan
Hotel Inhumans 6
Hotel Inhumans
Anime, Fantasy 2025, Japan
Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 8.4
Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26
Animation, Drama, Fantasy 2025, Japan
Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise 7.8
Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise Zombieland Saga: Yumeginga Paradise
Animation, Comedy, Fantasy 2025, Japan
Watch trailer
Ishura 6.4
Ishura
Anime, Fantasy, Action 2024, Japan
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