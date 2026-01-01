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About
Filmography
Macit Koper
Macit Koper
Kinoafisha
Persons
Macit Koper
Macit Koper
Macit Koper
Date of Birth
1 January 1944
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
8.0
Eşref Rüya
(2025)
6.6
Yaratılan
(2023)
5.8
Tur Rehberi
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Fantasy
History
Romantic
Year
All
2025
2023
All
3
Films
1
TV Shows
2
Actor
3
8
Eşref Rüya
Drama, Romantic
2025, Turkey
5.8
Tur Rehberi
Tur Rehberi
Comedy
2025, Turkey
6.6
Yaratılan
Drama, Fantasy, History,
2023, Turkey
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