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Macit Koper
Macit Koper Macit Koper
Kinoafisha Persons Macit Koper

Macit Koper

Macit Koper

Date of Birth
1 January 1944
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Eşref Rüya 8.0
Eşref Rüya (2025)
Yaratılan 6.6
Yaratılan (2023)
Tur Rehberi 5.8
Tur Rehberi (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Eşref Rüya 8
Eşref Rüya
Drama, Romantic 2025, Turkey
Tur Rehberi 5.8
Tur Rehberi Tur Rehberi
Comedy 2025, Turkey
Yaratılan 6.6
Yaratılan
Drama, Fantasy, History, 2023, Turkey
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