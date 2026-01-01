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Michelle Lim Davidson
Michelle Lim Davidson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michelle Lim Davidson
Michelle Lim Davidson
Michelle Lim Davidson
Date of Birth
1 January 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.7
The Newsreader
(2021)
0.0
Return to Paradise
(2024)
Filmography
Return to Paradise
Drama, Crime, Detective
2024, Great Britain/Australia
7.7
The Newsreader
Drama
2021, Australia
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