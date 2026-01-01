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Michelle Lim Davidson Michelle Lim Davidson
Kinoafisha Persons Michelle Lim Davidson

Michelle Lim Davidson

Michelle Lim Davidson

Date of Birth
1 January 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

The Newsreader 7.7
The Newsreader (2021)
Return to Paradise 0.0
Return to Paradise (2024)

Filmography

Return to Paradise
Return to Paradise
Drama, Crime, Detective 2024, Great Britain/Australia
The Newsreader 7.7
The Newsreader
Drama 2021, Australia
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