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Filmography
Mikhail Grishchenko
Mikhail Grishchenko
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mikhail Grishchenko
Mikhail Grishchenko
Mikhail Grishchenko
Date of Birth
18 January 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.8
Lisa
(2024)
7.0
N+N
(2023)
6.8
257 Reasons to Live
(2020)
Filmography
Podarok ot byvshego
Detective
2026, Russia
Serdce Very
Romantic, Drama
2026, Russia
Amazonka Katya
Romantic, Drama
2026, Russia
Radi nas s toboj
Romantic,
2025, Russia
Ved my semya
Drama, Romantic,
2025, Russia
Pod pokrovom nadezhdy
Romantic,
2025, Russia
4.6
Timur i ego komanda
Timur i ego komanda
Adventure
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Mechta na troih
Romantic,
2024, Russia
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