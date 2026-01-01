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Mikhail Grishchenko
Mikhail Grishchenko Mikhail Grishchenko
Kinoafisha Persons Mikhail Grishchenko

Mikhail Grishchenko

Mikhail Grishchenko

Date of Birth
18 January 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Lisa 7.8
Lisa (2024)
N+N 7.0
N+N (2023)
257 Reasons to Live 6.8
257 Reasons to Live (2020)

Filmography

Podarok ot byvshego
Detective 2026, Russia
Serdce Very
Serdce Very
Romantic, Drama 2026, Russia
Amazonka Katya
Amazonka Katya
Romantic, Drama 2026, Russia
Radi nas s toboj
Radi nas s toboj
Romantic, 2025, Russia
Ved my semya
Ved my semya
Drama, Romantic, 2025, Russia
Pod pokrovom nadezhdy
Pod pokrovom nadezhdy
Romantic, 2025, Russia
Timur i ego komanda 4.6
Timur i ego komanda Timur i ego komanda
Adventure 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Mechta na troih
Mechta na troih
Romantic, 2024, Russia
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