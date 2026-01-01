Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Eire Farrell
Eire Farrell Eire Farrell
Kinoafisha Persons Eire Farrell

Eire Farrell

Eire Farrell

Actor type
Action heroine, Thriller heroine, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

Masters of the Universe 6.7
Masters of the Universe (2026)
The Wasp 6.3
The Wasp (2024)
The Beautiful Game 6.3
The Beautiful Game (2024)

Filmography

Masters of the Universe 6.7
Masters of the Universe Masters of the Universe
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure 2026, USA
Watch trailer
The Beautiful Game 6.3
The Beautiful Game The Beautiful Game
Drama, Sport 2024, Italy / Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Wasp 6.3
The Wasp The Wasp
Thriller 2024, Great Britain / USA
Control 4
Control Control
Action, Thriller 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more