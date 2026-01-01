Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Eire Farrell
Eire Farrell
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eire Farrell
Eire Farrell
Eire Farrell
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Thriller heroine
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
6.7
Masters of the Universe
(2026)
6.3
The Wasp
(2024)
6.3
The Beautiful Game
(2024)
Filmography
6.7
Masters of the Universe
Masters of the Universe
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
2026, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
The Beautiful Game
The Beautiful Game
Drama, Sport
2024, Italy / Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.3
The Wasp
The Wasp
Thriller
2024, Great Britain / USA
4
Control
Control
Action, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree