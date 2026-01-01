Menu
Mark Hampton
Mark Hampton
Mark Hampton
Mark Hampton
Mark Hampton
Actor type
Action hero, Thriller hero
Popular Films
3.9
Control
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Thriller
Year
All
2023
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
3.9
Control
Control
Action, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
