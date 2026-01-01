Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Sheila Ball
Sheila Ball
Kinoafisha
Persons
Sheila Ball
Sheila Ball
Sheila Ball
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.8
American Trash
(2024)
5.3
Night of the Missing
(2023)
4.4
Lake Artifact
(2019)
Filmography
3.2
Traction Park Massacre
Traction Park Massacre
Horror
2025, USA
Watch trailer
Mr Hills' Adorable Wife
, Romantic
2024, USA
6.8
American Trash
American Trash
Drama
2024, USA
5.3
Night of the Missing
Night of the Missing
Horror
2023, USA
Watch trailer
4.4
Lake Artifact
Lake Artifact
Comedy, Horror, Sci-Fi
2019, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree