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Sheila Ball
Sheila Ball Sheila Ball
Kinoafisha Persons Sheila Ball

Sheila Ball

Sheila Ball

Actor type
Horror actress, Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

American Trash 6.8
American Trash (2024)
Night of the Missing 5.3
Night of the Missing (2023)
Lake Artifact 4.4
Lake Artifact (2019)

Filmography

Traction Park Massacre 3.2
Traction Park Massacre Traction Park Massacre
Horror 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Mr Hills' Adorable Wife
Mr Hills' Adorable Wife
, Romantic 2024, USA
American Trash 6.8
American Trash American Trash
Drama 2024, USA
Night of the Missing 5.3
Night of the Missing Night of the Missing
Horror 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Lake Artifact 4.4
Lake Artifact Lake Artifact
Comedy, Horror, Sci-Fi 2019, USA
Show more
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