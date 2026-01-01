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Michael Richards
Michael Richards
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Richards
Michael Richards
Michael Richards
Date of Birth
24 July 1949
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.6
Seinfeld
(1989)
6.7
Unstrung Heroes
(1995)
5.8
Trial and Error
(1997)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Family
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Year
All
1997
1995
1993
1990
1989
1982
All
6
Films
5
TV Shows
1
Actor
6
5.8
Trial and Error
Trial and Error
Comedy, Romantic
1997, USA
6.7
Unstrung Heroes
Unstrung Heroes
Drama, Comedy
1995, USA
5.4
Coneheads
Coneheads
Comedy, Sci-Fi
1993, USA
5.5
Problem Child
Problem Child
Comedy, Family
1990, USA
8.6
Seinfeld
Comedy
1989, USA
5.5
Young Doctors in Love
Young Doctors In Love
Comedy
1982, USA
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