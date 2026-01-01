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Michael Richards
Michael Richards Michael Richards
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Richards

Michael Richards

Michael Richards

Date of Birth
24 July 1949
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Seinfeld 8.6
Seinfeld (1989)
Unstrung Heroes 6.7
Unstrung Heroes (1995)
Trial and Error 5.8
Trial and Error (1997)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Trial and Error 5.8
Trial and Error Trial and Error
Comedy, Romantic 1997, USA
Unstrung Heroes 6.7
Unstrung Heroes Unstrung Heroes
Drama, Comedy 1995, USA
Coneheads 5.4
Coneheads Coneheads
Comedy, Sci-Fi 1993, USA
Problem Child 5.5
Problem Child Problem Child
Comedy, Family 1990, USA
Seinfeld 8.6
Seinfeld
Comedy 1989, USA
Young Doctors in Love 5.5
Young Doctors in Love Young Doctors In Love
Comedy 1982, USA
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