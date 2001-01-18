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Filmography
Niamh McCormack
Niamh McCormack
Kinoafisha
Persons
Niamh McCormack
Niamh McCormack
Niamh McCormack
Date of Birth
18 January 2001
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.3
House of Guinness
(2025)
6.6
The Magic Flute
(2022)
6.6
Everything Now
(2023)
Filmography
5.9
Small Town, Big Story
Drama, Comedy
2025, Great Britain/USA
7.3
House of Guinness
Drama, History
2025, Great Britain
6.6
Everything Now
Drama, Comedy
2023, Great Britain
6.6
The Magic Flute
The Magic Flute
Musical
2022, Germany
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