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Niamh McCormack
Niamh McCormack Niamh McCormack
Kinoafisha Persons Niamh McCormack

Niamh McCormack

Niamh McCormack

Date of Birth
18 January 2001
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

House of Guinness 7.3
House of Guinness (2025)
The Magic Flute 6.6
The Magic Flute (2022)
Everything Now 6.6
Everything Now (2023)

Filmography

Small Town, Big Story 5.9
Small Town, Big Story
Drama, Comedy 2025, Great Britain/USA
House of Guinness 7.3
House of Guinness
Drama, History 2025, Great Britain
Everything Now 6.6
Everything Now
Drama, Comedy 2023, Great Britain
The Magic Flute 6.6
The Magic Flute The Magic Flute
Musical 2022, Germany
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