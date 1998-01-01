Menu
Aytaç Şaşmaz
Date of Birth
1 January 1998
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.7
Memories are enough
(2024)
7.0
Hekimoğlu / Hekimoglu
(2019)
6.9
Twist of Fate
(2021)
Actor
7
Sevdiğim Sensin
Drama, Romantic
2026, Turkey
6.8
Lefter: The Story of the Ordinarius
Lefter: Bir Ordinaryüs Hikayesi
Biography, Drama, History
2025, Turkey
Watch trailer
7.7
Memories are enough
Hatiran Yeter
Drama
2024, Turkey
3.7
Altın Kafes
Drama, Romantic
2023, Turkey
6.4
Darmaduman
Drama, Romantic
2022, Turkey
6.9
Twist of Fate
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2021, Turkey
7
Hekimoğlu / Hekimoglu
Drama
2019, Turkey
