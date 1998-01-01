Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aytaç Şaşmaz Aytaç Şaşmaz
Kinoafisha Persons Aytaç Şaşmaz

Aytaç Şaşmaz

Aytaç Şaşmaz

Date of Birth
1 January 1998
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Memories are enough 7.7
Memories are enough (2024)
Hekimoğlu / Hekimoglu 7.0
Hekimoğlu / Hekimoglu (2019)
Twist of Fate 6.9
Twist of Fate (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Sevdiğim Sensin
Sevdiğim Sensin
Drama, Romantic 2026, Turkey
Lefter: The Story of the Ordinarius 6.8
Lefter: The Story of the Ordinarius Lefter: Bir Ordinaryüs Hikayesi
Biography, Drama, History 2025, Turkey
Watch trailer
Memories are enough 7.7
Memories are enough Hatiran Yeter
Drama 2024, Turkey
Altın Kafes 3.7
Altın Kafes
Drama, Romantic 2023, Turkey
Darmaduman 6.4
Darmaduman
Drama, Romantic 2022, Turkey
Twist of Fate 6.9
Twist of Fate
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2021, Turkey
Hekimoğlu / Hekimoglu 7
Hekimoğlu / Hekimoglu
Drama 2019, Turkey
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more