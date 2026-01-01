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Liza Kugay
Liza Kugay Liza Kugay
Kinoafisha Persons Liza Kugay

Liza Kugay

Liza Kugay

Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Pervaya lyubov 6.1
Pervaya lyubov (2023)

Filmography

Pervaya lyubov 6.1
Pervaya lyubov Pervaya lyubov
Drama 2023, Russia
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