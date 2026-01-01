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Ludmila Volkova
Ludmila Volkova Ludmila Volkova
Kinoafisha Persons Ludmila Volkova

Ludmila Volkova

Ludmila Volkova

Date of Birth
26 February 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Comedy actress, Action heroine, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Nash specnaz. Kaliningrad 0.0
Nash specnaz. Kaliningrad (2026)
Mechty sbyvayutsya 0.0
Mechty sbyvayutsya (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Nash specnaz. Kaliningrad
Nash specnaz. Kaliningrad
Action, Adventure 2026, Russia
Mechty sbyvayutsya
Mechty sbyvayutsya
Comedy 2025, Russia
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