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About
Filmography
Ludmila Volkova
Ludmila Volkova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ludmila Volkova
Ludmila Volkova
Ludmila Volkova
Date of Birth
26 February 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Action heroine
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
0.0
Nash specnaz. Kaliningrad
(2026)
0.0
Mechty sbyvayutsya
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Year
All
2026
2025
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
2
Nash specnaz. Kaliningrad
Action, Adventure
2026, Russia
Mechty sbyvayutsya
Comedy
2025, Russia
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