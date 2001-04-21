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Lea Myren Lea Myren
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Lea Myren

Lea Myren

Date of Birth
21 April 2001
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Height
173 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Eye colour
blue
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Horror actress

Popular Films

Kids in Crime 8.0
Kids in Crime (2022)
The Ugly Stepsister 7.3
The Ugly Stepsister (2025)

Filmography

The Ugly Stepsister 7.3
The Ugly Stepsister Den stygge stesøsteren
Comedy, Drama, Horror 2025, Denmark / Norway / Poland / Sweden
Watch trailer
Kids in Crime 8
Kids in Crime
Drama 2022, Norway
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