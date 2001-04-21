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Filmography
Lea Myren
Lea Myren
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lea Myren
Lea Myren
Lea Myren
Date of Birth
21 April 2001
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Height
173 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Eye colour
blue
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
8.0
Kids in Crime
(2022)
7.3
The Ugly Stepsister
(2025)
Filmography
7.3
The Ugly Stepsister
Den stygge stesøsteren
Comedy, Drama, Horror
2025, Denmark / Norway / Poland / Sweden
Watch trailer
8
Kids in Crime
Drama
2022, Norway
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