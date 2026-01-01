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About
Filmography
Nilay Erdönmez
Nilay Erdönmez
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nilay Erdönmez
Nilay Erdönmez
Nilay Erdönmez
Date of Birth
12 May 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
8.2
Underground
(2026)
7.1
Watchtower
(2013)
6.9
Gülcemal
(2023)
Filmography
8.2
Underground
Drama, Romantic
2026, Turkey
5.3
Şahmaran
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2023, Turkey
6.9
Gülcemal
Drama, Romantic
2023, Turkey
7.1
Watchtower
Gözetleme Kulesi
Drama
2013, Turkey / France / Germany
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