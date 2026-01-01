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About
Filmography
Shao Bing
Shao Bing
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shao Bing
Shao Bing
Shao Bing
Date of Birth
15 February 1968
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.0
Arsenal Military Academy
(2019)
7.7
Chuan Yue Huo Xian
(2020)
7.1
The Myth
(2005)
Filmography
Calming Waves
Drama, Detective,
2025, China
5.8
Raid on the Lethal Zone
Raid on the Lethal Zone
Action, Drama, Thriller
2023, China
7.7
Chuan Yue Huo Xian
Drama, Action, Sport,
2020, China
8
Arsenal Military Academy
Drama, Action, War,
2019, China
5.8
Liberation
Jie fang - Zhong ju ying jiu
Drama, War
2019, China
7.1
The Myth
San wa
Fairy Tale, Comedy, Action, Adventure
2005, China
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