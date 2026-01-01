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Shao Bing Shao Bing
Kinoafisha Persons Shao Bing

Shao Bing

Shao Bing

Date of Birth
15 February 1968
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Arsenal Military Academy 8.0
Arsenal Military Academy (2019)
Chuan Yue Huo Xian 7.7
Chuan Yue Huo Xian (2020)
The Myth 7.1
The Myth (2005)

Filmography

Calming Waves
Calming Waves
Drama, Detective, 2025, China
Raid on the Lethal Zone 5.8
Raid on the Lethal Zone Raid on the Lethal Zone
Action, Drama, Thriller 2023, China
Chuan Yue Huo Xian 7.7
Chuan Yue Huo Xian
Drama, Action, Sport, 2020, China
Arsenal Military Academy 8
Arsenal Military Academy
Drama, Action, War, 2019, China
Liberation 5.8
Liberation Jie fang - Zhong ju ying jiu
Drama, War 2019, China
The Myth 7.1
The Myth San wa
Fairy Tale, Comedy, Action, Adventure 2005, China
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