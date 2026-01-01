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Fangtong Chen Fangtong Chen
Kinoafisha Persons Fangtong Chen

Fangtong Chen

Fangtong Chen

Date of Birth
17 September 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Jun Jiu Ling 7.7
Jun Jiu Ling (2021)
Rainkissed Fate 0.0
Rainkissed Fate (2025)
A Talented Girl Grows Up 0.0
A Talented Girl Grows Up (2024)

Filmography

Rainkissed Fate
Rainkissed Fate
Romantic, Drama 2025, China
A Talented Girl Grows Up
A Talented Girl Grows Up
Romantic, , 2024, China
Jun Jiu Ling 7.7
Jun Jiu Ling
Romantic, 2021, China
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