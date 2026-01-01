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Filmography
Fangtong Chen
Fangtong Chen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Fangtong Chen
Fangtong Chen
Fangtong Chen
Date of Birth
17 September 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.7
Jun Jiu Ling
(2021)
0.0
Rainkissed Fate
(2025)
0.0
A Talented Girl Grows Up
(2024)
Filmography
Rainkissed Fate
Romantic, Drama
2025, China
A Talented Girl Grows Up
Romantic, ,
2024, China
7.7
Jun Jiu Ling
Romantic,
2021, China
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