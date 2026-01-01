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Filmography
Liu Cong
Liu Cong
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liu Cong
Liu Cong
Liu Cong
Actor type
Voice actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.1
Hostile Planet
(2019)
7.8
Nobody
(2025)
7.4
Into the Mortal World
(2024)
Tickets
Filmography
7.8
Nobody
Langlang shan xiao yao guai
Animation, Comedy, Drama
2025, China
How Dare You!?
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2024, China
7.4
Into the Mortal World
Luo Fan Chen
Animation, Fantasy
2024, China
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.9
The Royal Cat
Jin Ling Yu Mao
Animation, Drama
2024, China
Watch trailer
The Great Ruler
Action, Fantasy
2023, China
A World Worth Protecting
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2022, China
6.3
Goodbye Monster
Shanhai Jing: Zaijian Gaoshou
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2022, China
Watch trailer
8.1
Hostile Planet
Documentary,
2019, USA
Show more
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