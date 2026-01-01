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Liu Cong Liu Cong
Kinoafisha Persons Liu Cong

Liu Cong

Liu Cong

Actor type
Voice actor, Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Hostile Planet 8.1
Hostile Planet (2019)
Nobody 7.8
Nobody (2025)
Into the Mortal World 7.4
Into the Mortal World (2024)

Filmography

Nobody 7.8
Nobody Langlang shan xiao yao guai
Animation, Comedy, Drama 2025, China
How Dare You!?
How Dare You!?
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2024, China
Into the Mortal World 7.4
Into the Mortal World Luo Fan Chen
Animation, Fantasy 2024, China
Watch trailer
Tickets
The Royal Cat 6.9
The Royal Cat Jin Ling Yu Mao
Animation, Drama 2024, China
Watch trailer
The Great Ruler
The Great Ruler
Action, Fantasy 2023, China
A World Worth Protecting
A World Worth Protecting
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2022, China
Goodbye Monster 6.3
Goodbye Monster Shanhai Jing: Zaijian Gaoshou
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2022, China
Watch trailer
Hostile Planet 8.1
Hostile Planet
Documentary, 2019, USA
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