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Enver Husrevoglu Enver Husrevoglu
Kinoafisha Persons Enver Husrevoglu

Enver Husrevoglu

Enver Husrevoglu

Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Gibi 8.8
Gibi (2021)
Can Dostum 7.8
Can Dostum (2025)
Safir 5.0
Safir (2023)

Filmography

Museum of Innocence
Museum of Innocence
Drama, Romantic 2026, Turkey
Can Dostum 7.8
Can Dostum Can Dostum
Drama 2025, Turkey
Safir 5
Safir
Drama, Romantic 2023, Turkey
Gibi 8.8
Gibi
Comedy 2021, Turkey
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