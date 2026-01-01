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Filmography
Enver Husrevoglu
Enver Husrevoglu
Kinoafisha
Persons
Enver Husrevoglu
Enver Husrevoglu
Enver Husrevoglu
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.8
Gibi
(2021)
7.8
Can Dostum
(2025)
5.0
Safir
(2023)
Filmography
Museum of Innocence
Drama, Romantic
2026, Turkey
7.8
Can Dostum
Can Dostum
Drama
2025, Turkey
5
Safir
Drama, Romantic
2023, Turkey
8.8
Gibi
Comedy
2021, Turkey
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