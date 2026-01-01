Menu
Mehmet Bozdogan

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Uyanış: Büyük Selçuklu (2020)
Watchtower (2013)
Sahipsizler (2024)

Filmography

Sahipsizler
Drama 2024, Turkey
Uyanış: Büyük Selçuklu
Action, War, History 2020, Turkey
Macho Man Macho Man
Comedy, Romantic 2015, Germany
Watchtower Gözetleme Kulesi
Drama 2013, Turkey / France / Germany
