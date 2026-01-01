Menu
Mehmet Bozdogan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.4
Uyanış: Büyük Selçuklu
(2020)
7.1
Watchtower
(2013)
6.3
Sahipsizler
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
History
Romantic
War
Year
All
2024
2020
2015
2013
All
4
Films
2
TV Shows
2
Actor
4
6.3
Sahipsizler
Drama
2024, Turkey
7.4
Uyanış: Büyük Selçuklu
Action, War, History
2020, Turkey
4.9
Macho Man
Macho Man
Comedy, Romantic
2015, Germany
7.1
Watchtower
Gözetleme Kulesi
Drama
2013, Turkey / France / Germany
