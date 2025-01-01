Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Andréa Bescond
Andréa Bescond
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andréa Bescond
Andréa Bescond
Andréa Bescond
Date of Birth
12 June 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine
Popular Films
6.6
Rapaces
(2025)
Tickets
6.1
Big Kids
(2023)
6.1
Wild Diamond
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
All
3
Films
3
Actress
2
Writer
1
Director
1
6.6
Rapaces
Rapaces
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2025, France
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.1
Wild Diamond
Diamant brut
Drama
2024, France
Watch trailer
6.1
Big Kids
Quand tu seras grand
Comedy, Drama
2023, France
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree