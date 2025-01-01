Menu
Andréa Bescond
Date of Birth
12 June 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Rapaces 6.6
Rapaces (2025)
Big Kids 6.1
Big Kids (2023)
Wild Diamond 6.1
Wild Diamond (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Rapaces 6.6
Rapaces Rapaces
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2025, France
Wild Diamond 6.1
Wild Diamond Diamant brut
Drama 2024, France
Big Kids 6.1
Big Kids Quand tu seras grand
Comedy, Drama 2023, France
