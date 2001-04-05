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Chae Won-bin Chae Won-bin
Kinoafisha Persons Chae Won-bin

Chae Won-bin

Chae Won-bin

Date of Birth
5 April 2001
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Doubt 7.5
Doubt (2024)
Pure Boxer 7.1
Pure Boxer (2023)
Secret Royal Inspector Joy 7.1
Secret Royal Inspector Joy (2021)

Filmography

Yadang: The Snitch 7.1
Yadang: The Snitch Yadang: The Snitch
Action, Crime, Drama 2025, South Korea
Doubt 7.5
Doubt
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2024, South Korea
Who Is She
Who Is She
Comedy, Music, Romantic, 2024, South Korea
Pure Boxer 7.1
Pure Boxer
Drama, Sport, 2023, South Korea
Secret Royal Inspector Joy 7.1
Secret Royal Inspector Joy
Drama, Comedy, History, 2021, South Korea
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