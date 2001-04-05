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Filmography
Chae Won-bin
Chae Won-bin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Chae Won-bin
Chae Won-bin
Chae Won-bin
Date of Birth
5 April 2001
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
7.5
Doubt
(2024)
7.1
Pure Boxer
(2023)
7.1
Secret Royal Inspector Joy
(2021)
Filmography
7.1
Yadang: The Snitch
Yadang: The Snitch
Action, Crime, Drama
2025, South Korea
7.5
Doubt
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2024, South Korea
Who Is She
Comedy, Music, Romantic,
2024, South Korea
7.1
Pure Boxer
Drama, Sport,
2023, South Korea
7.1
Secret Royal Inspector Joy
Drama, Comedy, History,
2021, South Korea
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