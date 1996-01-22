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Minami Tanaka
Minami Tanaka Minami Tanaka
Kinoafisha Persons Minami Tanaka

Minami Tanaka

Minami Tanaka

Date of Birth
22 January 1996
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Comedy actress, Fantasy heroine, Action heroine

Popular Films

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 8.3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (2019)
Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise 7.8
Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise (2025)
Ansatsu Kyoushitsu 7.7
Ansatsu Kyoushitsu (2013)

Filmography

Mayonaka Heart Tune
Mayonaka Heart Tune
Anime, Romantic, Comedy 2026, Japan
Kill Blue
Kill Blue
Comedy, Action, Anime 2026, Japan
Li'l Miss Vampire Can't Suck Right
Li'l Miss Vampire Can't Suck Right
Anime, Comedy, Romantic 2025, Japan
Betrothed to My Sister's Ex 6.9
Betrothed to My Sister's Ex
Anime, Romantic 2025, Japan
Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise 7.8
Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise Zombieland Saga: Yumeginga Paradise
Animation, Comedy, Fantasy 2025, Japan
Watch trailer
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead 7.2
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Comedy, Anime, Horror, 2023, Japan
Yuusha Party wo Tsuihou sareta Beast Tamer, Saikyoushu no Nekomimi Shoujo to Deau 6.7
Yuusha Party wo Tsuihou sareta Beast Tamer, Saikyoushu no Nekomimi Shoujo to Deau
Comedy, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2022, Japan
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level 6.4
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level
Anime, Fantasy, Comedy 2021, Japan
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