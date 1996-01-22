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About
Filmography
Minami Tanaka
Minami Tanaka
Kinoafisha
Persons
Minami Tanaka
Minami Tanaka
Minami Tanaka
Date of Birth
22 January 1996
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Fantasy heroine
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
(2019)
7.8
Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise
(2025)
7.7
Ansatsu Kyoushitsu
(2013)
Filmography
Mayonaka Heart Tune
Anime, Romantic, Comedy
2026, Japan
Kill Blue
Comedy, Action, Anime
2026, Japan
Li'l Miss Vampire Can't Suck Right
Anime, Comedy, Romantic
2025, Japan
6.9
Betrothed to My Sister's Ex
Anime, Romantic
2025, Japan
7.8
Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise
Zombieland Saga: Yumeginga Paradise
Animation, Comedy, Fantasy
2025, Japan
Watch trailer
7.2
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Comedy, Anime, Horror,
2023, Japan
6.7
Yuusha Party wo Tsuihou sareta Beast Tamer, Saikyoushu no Nekomimi Shoujo to Deau
Comedy, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2022, Japan
6.4
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level
Anime, Fantasy, Comedy
2021, Japan
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