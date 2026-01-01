Menu
Micah Solusod
Date of Birth
21 August 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Fantasy hero, Action hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.1
Black Clover
(2017)
7.7
ReLIFE
(2016)
7.5
Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign
(2015)
Filmography
8.1
Black Clover
Action, Anime, Fantasy
2017, Japan
7
Restaurant to Another World
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy
2017, Japan
7.7
ReLIFE
Drama, Anime
2016, Japan
6.9
Kekkai Sensen
Action, Anime, Fantasy
2015, Japan
7.5
Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign
Action, Anime, Fantasy
2015, Japan
7.2
Jormungand
Drama, Action, Anime, Crime
2012, Japan
6.7
A Certain Magical Index
Anime, Fantasy
2008, Japan
6.7
Corpse Princess: Red
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2008, Japan
