Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Micah Solusod Micah Solusod
Kinoafisha Persons Micah Solusod

Micah Solusod

Micah Solusod

Date of Birth
21 August 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Fantasy hero, Action hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Black Clover 8.1
Black Clover (2017)
ReLIFE 7.7
ReLIFE (2016)
Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign 7.5
Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Black Clover 8.1
Black Clover
Action, Anime, Fantasy 2017, Japan
Restaurant to Another World 7
Restaurant to Another World
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy 2017, Japan
ReLIFE 7.7
ReLIFE
Drama, Anime 2016, Japan
Kekkai Sensen 6.9
Kekkai Sensen
Action, Anime, Fantasy 2015, Japan
Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign 7.5
Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign
Action, Anime, Fantasy 2015, Japan
Jormungand 7.2
Jormungand
Drama, Action, Anime, Crime 2012, Japan
A Certain Magical Index 6.7
A Certain Magical Index
Anime, Fantasy 2008, Japan
Corpse Princess: Red 6.7
Corpse Princess: Red
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2008, Japan
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more