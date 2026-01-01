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Filmography
Yumi Uchiyama
Yumi Uchiyama
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yumi Uchiyama
Yumi Uchiyama
Yumi Uchiyama
Date of Birth
30 October 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Action heroine
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
8.6
Takopi's Original Sin
(2025)
8.4
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation
(2021)
8.1
Bunny Drop
(2011)
Filmography
7.9
Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord
Anime, Fantasy, Adventure, Comedy
2026, Japan
Kill Blue
Comedy, Action, Anime
2026, Japan
6.9
A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof
Comedy,
2025, Japan
8.6
Takopi's Original Sin
Drama, Anime, Horror,
2025, Japan
5.8
Snack Basue
Comedy, Anime
2024, Japan
7.4
Rising Impact
Anime, Sport
2024, Japan
6.3
ATRI: My Dear Moments
Anime, Drama
2024, Japan
6.6
Uchi no Kaisha no Chiisai Senpai no Hanashi
Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2023, Japan
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