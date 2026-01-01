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Yumi Uchiyama Yumi Uchiyama
Kinoafisha Persons Yumi Uchiyama

Yumi Uchiyama

Yumi Uchiyama

Date of Birth
30 October 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Comedy actress, Action heroine, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Takopi's Original Sin 8.6
Takopi's Original Sin (2025)
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation 8.4
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (2021)
Bunny Drop 8.1
Bunny Drop (2011)

Filmography

Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord 7.9
Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord
Anime, Fantasy, Adventure, Comedy 2026, Japan
Kill Blue
Kill Blue
Comedy, Action, Anime 2026, Japan
A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof 6.9
A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof
Comedy, 2025, Japan
Takopi's Original Sin 8.6
Takopi's Original Sin
Drama, Anime, Horror, 2025, Japan
Snack Basue 5.8
Snack Basue
Comedy, Anime 2024, Japan
Rising Impact 7.4
Rising Impact
Anime, Sport 2024, Japan
ATRI: My Dear Moments 6.3
ATRI: My Dear Moments
Anime, Drama 2024, Japan
Uchi no Kaisha no Chiisai Senpai no Hanashi 6.6
Uchi no Kaisha no Chiisai Senpai no Hanashi
Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2023, Japan
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