Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Yuuki Shin
Yuuki Shin Yuuki Shin
Kinoafisha Persons Yuuki Shin

Yuuki Shin

Yuuki Shin

Date of Birth
6 March 1994
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Action hero, Fantasy hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Kaiju No. 8 8.7
Kaiju No. 8 (2024)
Gachiakuta 8.6
Gachiakuta (2025)
SPY×FAMILY 8.2
SPY×FAMILY (2022)

Filmography

The Holy Grail of Eris
The Holy Grail of Eris
Anime, Fantasy 2026, Japan
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes 7
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes
Anime, Action, Fantasy 2025, Japan
Apocalypse Hotel 7.2
Apocalypse Hotel
Anime 2025, Japan
Hotel Inhumans 6
Hotel Inhumans
Anime, Fantasy 2025, Japan
Gachiakuta 8.6
Gachiakuta
Action, Anime, Fantasy 2025, Japan
Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon 8.2
Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon Kaiju No.8
Action, Animation 2025, Japan
Watch trailer
Sengoku Youko 6.1
Sengoku Youko
Anime, Fantasy, Adventure 2024, Japan
Kaiju No. 8 8.7
Kaiju No. 8
Anime, Horror, Sci-Fi 2024, Japan
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more