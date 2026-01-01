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Showtimes & Tickets
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About
Filmography
Yuuki Shin
Yuuki Shin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yuuki Shin
Yuuki Shin
Yuuki Shin
Date of Birth
6 March 1994
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Action hero
,
Fantasy hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.7
Kaiju No. 8
(2024)
8.6
Gachiakuta
(2025)
8.2
SPY×FAMILY
(2022)
Filmography
The Holy Grail of Eris
Anime, Fantasy
2026, Japan
7
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes
Anime, Action, Fantasy
2025, Japan
7.2
Apocalypse Hotel
Anime
2025, Japan
6
Hotel Inhumans
Anime, Fantasy
2025, Japan
8.6
Gachiakuta
Action, Anime, Fantasy
2025, Japan
8.2
Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon
Kaiju No.8
Action, Animation
2025, Japan
Watch trailer
6.1
Sengoku Youko
Anime, Fantasy, Adventure
2024, Japan
8.7
Kaiju No. 8
Anime, Horror, Sci-Fi
2024, Japan
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